Mahesh Bhatt predicts stardom for Saiyaara's leads

Bhatt compared Saiyaara to his classic 1990 hit Aashiqui, which launched its leads into fame thanks to its fresh love story and music. It hits theaters worldwide on July 18, 2025.

Hope it sets new standards for love stories: Bhatt

Bhatt really likes director Mohit Suri's "refreshingly different" take on romance, saying the film stands out for its emotional depth.

He hopes Saiyaara will set a new standard for love stories in Bollywood and give these new actors a big break.