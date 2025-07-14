'Detective Ujjwalan' now streaming on Netflix Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Detective Ujjwalan, a Malayalam mystery-comedy starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Siju Wilson, is coming to Netflix on July 11, 2025.

The film opened in theaters on May 23, 2025, after a short delay and marks the second entry in the Weekend Cinematic Universe, following Minnal Murali.

It's directed by first-timers Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G.