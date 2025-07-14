'Detective Ujjwalan' now streaming on Netflix
Detective Ujjwalan, a Malayalam mystery-comedy starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Siju Wilson, is coming to Netflix on July 11, 2025.
The film opened in theaters on May 23, 2025, after a short delay and marks the second entry in the Weekend Cinematic Universe, following Minnal Murali.
It's directed by first-timers Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G.
When to watch 'Detective Ujjwalan'
You can catch Detective Ujjwalan streaming exclusively on Netflix from July 11, 2025.
A look at the cast and crew
The story follows a quirky village detective who also works as a library official in Plaachikkaavu.
Alongside the leads, you'll spot familiar faces like Rony David Raj, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair, plus social media stars Ameen, Nihal Nizam, and Nibraz Noushad.
The movie was shot around Palakkad district and produced by Sophia Paul's Weekend Blockbusters.