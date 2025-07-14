Patralekhaa's adventurous plans as a future mom

She's taking a break from acting for the next 6-7 months to focus on home life. Patralekhaa also shared that she and Rajkummar are finally working toward launching their own production house—something they've dreamed about for a while.

Rajkummar is an amazing dad in the making, says Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa is excited about parenthood and joked about wanting to go bungee jumping or do something even wilder with her future kid.

She called Rajkummar an "amazing dad" in the making, saying he was super caring during their recent New Zealand trip—making sure she had everything she needed.