James Gunn's 'Superman' rakes in ₹24.96 crore on opening weekend
James Gunn's "Superman" didn't quite soar at the Indian box office, bringing in ₹24.96 crore over its first weekend—well below the expected ₹40-50 crore.
Most of the earnings came from the English version (₹17.92 crore), with the Hindi dub adding ₹5.22 crore.
'Superman' has a slow start at the Indian box office
The film saw a bumpy ride through its opening days: ₹7 crore on Friday, a jump to ₹9.5 crore Saturday, then dipping to ₹8.44 crore Sunday.
Even so, reviews from Indian audiences have been pretty positive—so there's hope for better numbers as word spreads.
Meanwhile in North America, "Superman" scored a huge $122 million debut and is doing solid business worldwide, starring David Corenswet as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.