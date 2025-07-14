James Gunn's 'Superman' rakes in ₹24.96 crore on opening weekend

'Superman' has a slow start at the Indian box office

The film saw a bumpy ride through its opening days: ₹7 crore on Friday, a jump to ₹9.5 crore Saturday, then dipping to ₹8.44 crore Sunday.

Even so, reviews from Indian audiences have been pretty positive—so there's hope for better numbers as word spreads.

Meanwhile in North America, "Superman" scored a huge $122 million debut and is doing solid business worldwide, starring David Corenswet as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.