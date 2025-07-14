Tragic suicide of model San Rechal in Puducherry Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

San Rechal, a model from Puducherry, died by suicide on Sunday after reportedly struggling with financial and personal challenges.

She took a large number of pills after visiting her father's house and was taken to multiple hospitals before passing away at JIPMER.

A note found at the scene said no one was responsible for her death, and police are looking into whether recent marital issues played a role.