Tragic suicide of model San Rechal in Puducherry
San Rechal, a model from Puducherry, died by suicide on Sunday after reportedly struggling with financial and personal challenges.
She took a large number of pills after visiting her father's house and was taken to multiple hospitals before passing away at JIPMER.
A note found at the scene said no one was responsible for her death, and police are looking into whether recent marital issues played a role.
Rechal spoke about discrimination faced by dark-skinned women
Rechal stood out in the modeling world for challenging India's fair-skin obsession and spoke up about discrimination faced by dark-skinned women, inspiring many to embrace their identity.
In recent months, she sold her jewelry to support her career but didn't receive financial help from her father, which added to her stress.
Her passing has sparked important conversations about mental health and the pressures young people face in competitive industries.