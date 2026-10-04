Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 95

Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Rao started his career as an assistant to director L.V. Prasad.

He made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayati (1972). Over a career spanning six decades and five languages, he directed several innovative films in Indian cinema.

His last film was Sing Geetham, a musical fantasy produced by Nag Ashwin.

It was released in June this year.