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Home / News / Entertainment News / Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 95
Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 95
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has passed away

Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 95

By Isha Sharma
Oct 04, 2026
09:19 am
What's the story

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, the legendary filmmaker known for his groundbreaking films such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369, passed away on Saturday night at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He was 95. The director had been admitted to the hospital after his health condition worsened due to age-related ailments. His demise has left a void in the Indian film industry, with many mourning his loss.

Career highlights

Career spanning over 6 decades

Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Rao started his career as an assistant to director L.V. Prasad.

He made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayati (1972). Over a career spanning six decades and five languages, he directed several innovative films in Indian cinema.

His last film was Sing Geetham, a musical fantasy produced by Nag Ashwin.

It was released in June this year.

Filmography

Notable movies and contributions

Rao's most notable films include Mayur, a biographical drama on amputee classical dancer Sudha Chandran; Pushpaka Vimanam, a dialogue-free black comedy starring Kamal Haasan; Aditya 369, the first Telugu science fiction film to depict time travel; and Bhairava Dweepam.

He also worked extensively in Kannada and Hindi cinema (Mumbai Xpress, Ghatothkach).

His films often explored unconventional ideas across different genres and earned him widespread critical acclaim.

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Condolences

Tribute from the film fraternity

The news of Rao's demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry.

Actor Vishnu Manchu shared an emotional tribute on social media, "Fearless in his imagination, constantly experimenting, never allowing himself to be confined by a genre or a formula."

Composer Devi Sri Prasad wrote on X, "Dearest SINGEETAM SIR.. We wil MISS YOU Sir.. You will always live in our Hearts."

Jr NTR also paid a heartfelt tribute, remembering him as "a visionary who thought ahead of his time."

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