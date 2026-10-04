Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 95
What's the story
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, the legendary filmmaker known for his groundbreaking films such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369, passed away on Saturday night at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He was 95. The director had been admitted to the hospital after his health condition worsened due to age-related ailments. His demise has left a void in the Indian film industry, with many mourning his loss.
Career highlights
Career spanning over 6 decades
Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Rao started his career as an assistant to director L.V. Prasad.
He made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayati (1972). Over a career spanning six decades and five languages, he directed several innovative films in Indian cinema.
His last film was Sing Geetham, a musical fantasy produced by Nag Ashwin.
It was released in June this year.
Filmography
Notable movies and contributions
Rao's most notable films include Mayur, a biographical drama on amputee classical dancer Sudha Chandran; Pushpaka Vimanam, a dialogue-free black comedy starring Kamal Haasan; Aditya 369, the first Telugu science fiction film to depict time travel; and Bhairava Dweepam.
He also worked extensively in Kannada and Hindi cinema (Mumbai Xpress, Ghatothkach).
His films often explored unconventional ideas across different genres and earned him widespread critical acclaim.
Condolences
Tribute from the film fraternity
The news of Rao's demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry.
Actor Vishnu Manchu shared an emotional tribute on social media, "Fearless in his imagination, constantly experimenting, never allowing himself to be confined by a genre or a formula."
Composer Devi Sri Prasad wrote on X, "Dearest SINGEETAM SIR.. We wil MISS YOU Sir.. You will always live in our Hearts."
Jr NTR also paid a heartfelt tribute, remembering him as "a visionary who thought ahead of his time."