Murlikant Petkar says Kartik deserves National Award for 'Chandu Champion'

Actor's dedication

Petkar on Kartik Aaryan's dedication to the role

Petkar praised the actor's dedication. He told Hindustan Times, "He approached my story with sincerity and curiosity...he genuinely wanted to understand not just the events of my life, but also the emotions and mindset behind them." "I saw the kind of dedication and effort he put into portraying my journey, and that created a strong bond of trust and appreciation between us. He truly immersed himself in the character." "Kartik Aryan deserves National Award for his hard work and dedication."