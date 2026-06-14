Murlikant Petkar says Kartik deserves National Award for 'Chandu Champion'
What's the story
It's been two years since Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion hit the screens, with Kartik Aaryan portraying the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film has had a profound effect on Petkar, who recently said it gave his story "a much larger voice." He added that the film increased awareness about India's Paralympic history and inspired many. He also spoke about Aaryan's performance.
Actor's dedication
Petkar on Kartik Aaryan's dedication to the role
Petkar praised the actor's dedication. He told Hindustan Times, "He approached my story with sincerity and curiosity...he genuinely wanted to understand not just the events of my life, but also the emotions and mindset behind them." "I saw the kind of dedication and effort he put into portraying my journey, and that created a strong bond of trust and appreciation between us. He truly immersed himself in the character." "Kartik Aryan deserves National Award for his hard work and dedication."
Ongoing bond
Strong bond between Petkar and Aaryan
Despite their busy schedules, Petkar and Aaryan have maintained a strong bond. "His journey post the film has been remarkable, and it makes me very happy to see how well he has carried forward the impact of Chandu Champion," said Petkar. He added that they may not speak often, but their connection remains genuine.
Film's impact
What the movie means to Petkar
Petkar also spoke about his emotional response to the film. "Reliving the journey through the film still affects me, and in many ways, it always will," he shared. "When you see your life unfold on screen, especially the difficult phases, it brings back memories that you may have learned to live with but never truly forgotten."
Shift in perspective
Shift in perception toward para-athletes
Petkar also noted a change in how people perceive para-athletes. He said, "There has been a noticeable shift in how people perceive para-athletes now." "Earlier, para-athletes were often seen through a lens of sympathy. Today, I see a gradual shift toward respect and admiration." "The narrative is slowly moving from 'inspiration because of adversity' to 'recognition for excellence.'"