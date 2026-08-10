Excel Entertainment launches initiative to back young filmmakers
What's the story
To mark its 25th anniversary, Excel Entertainment has launched a new initiative called Excel Origins. This program, spearheaded by co-founders Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, aims to discover and nurture the next generation of Indian filmmakers under 30. The announcement was made in a joint statement by Sidhwani and Akhtar, who emphasized their belief in new voices and original storytelling.
Initiative details
Excel Origins is an extension of our founding philosophy: Akhtar
Sidhwani and Akhtar framed Excel Origins as an extension of their founding philosophy, which was to discover new talent.
They told Variety, "As we look back at everything this journey has given us, we also find ourselves thinking about what the next 25 years has in store for us."
"We believe it will include Excel empowering young, aspiring filmmakers with bold ideas and the courage to tell stories differently."
Initiative scope
Initiative will cover wide range of genres and formats
Under Excel Origins, the company will scout for emerging directors and writers, giving them the support and creative freedom to explore original stories.
The initiative will cover a wide range of genres and formats, including opportunities for actors and other early-career talent.
Sidhwani and Akhtar emphasized that this effort is larger than any individual project, aiming to create a continuous pipeline of new directing, writing, and acting talent.
Industry impact
'New voices, original stories, breakthrough genres'
The founders described the initiative as a gamble on untested talent at a time when the industry often relies on established names and formulas.
They stated, "So, as Excel celebrates its silver anniversary, we're launching Excel Origins - an initiative to discover and back the next generation of filmmakers."
"New voices. Original stories. Breakthrough genres."
Company history
A look at Excel's journey so far
Since its inception with Dil Chahta Hai, Excel Entertainment has produced a diverse range of films including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the Don and Fukrey franchises, Raees, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy.
The company also made history with Inside Edge, India's first original series for Prime Video.
It has since produced other successful shows such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Dahaad, and Bambai Meri Jaan for the platform.