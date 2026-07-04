'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' turns 26: Original cast celebrates iconic show
What's the story
The original cast of the iconic Indian TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi celebrated its 26th anniversary with a reunion. The event, hosted by actors Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani, saw several members of the original team come together for a night filled with nostalgia.
Social media post
Pradhan shared pictures from the reunion on Instagram
Pradhan later took to Instagram to share glimpses of the reunion, posting a series of cheerful photographs with the cast members. The pictures instantly struck a chord with fans, many of whom reminisced about the show's unforgettable legacy. In her caption, she wrote, "Some stories never end..they just become memories worth reliving...celebrating 26 years of kyonki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi with the people who made it unforgettable!!"
Cast attendance
Meet the original cast members who attended the reunion
The reunion was attended by several original cast members, including Smriti Irani, Aparna Mehta, Ritu Chaudhary Seth, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Sumit Sachdev, Tasneem Nerurkar, Deva Babbar, and Prachi Shah Pandya. The reunion held special significance for viewers as the revival version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which premiered in July 2025, is now approaching its end. The show was created by Ektaa Kapoor.