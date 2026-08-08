Anupam Kher celebrates 40 years of 'Karma' with heartfelt post

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video and wrote, "40 years ago, KARMA happened!"

"And what a blockbuster it was! What a film! What memories! What a turning point in my life!"

He added that while Saaransh established him as an actor, Karma made him a commercial star.

"Suddenly, I was part of that larger-than-life world of mainstream Hindi cinema. And I was loving every moment of it!"