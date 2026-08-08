Anupam Kher celebrates 40 years of 'Karma' with heartfelt post
What's the story
Actor Anupam Kher recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of his iconic film Karma. The 1986 actioner, directed by Subhash Ghai and starring Dilip Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Naseeruddin Shah, was a major commercial success. Kher played the negative role of Doctor Dang in the movie and garnered praise for his performance.
Career reflection
'Suddenly, I was part of that larger-than-life world'
Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video and wrote, "40 years ago, KARMA happened!"
"And what a blockbuster it was! What a film! What memories! What a turning point in my life!"
He added that while Saaransh established him as an actor, Karma made him a commercial star.
"Suddenly, I was part of that larger-than-life world of mainstream Hindi cinema. And I was loving every moment of it!"
Fond memories
Kher grateful for opportunity to work with Kumar
Kher also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with the late legend Kumar.
He wrote, "But the greatest gift Karma gave me was the privilege of working with the one and only Dilip Kumar Saab."
"To share the screen with him, to watch him perform from such close quarters, to learn from his silences, his pauses, his presence, that was my real award."
Gratitude
Kher also thanks Ghai
Kher also thanked Ghai for giving him the role of Dr. Dang in Karma.
He wrote, "Thank you, Subhash Ghai Sahab, for trusting me with Dr. Dang and for giving me an opportunity that changed the course of my career."
He concluded his post by wishing the entire team of Karma a happy 40th anniversary and expressing his gratitude for the memories it gave him.
Meanwhile, Kher has recently completed shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.