Salman agreed to do 'Sultan' in only 15 minutes: Director

Memorable moment

Most memorable moment from 'Sultan'

Zafar shared his most memorable moment from the film, which was a scene where Sultan realizes he's physically unfit. "That scene for me on paper was just one line. I told him from day one that this is the make-or-break scene of the film." "When he performed that scene, we had only one take. He just nailed it in the first take...all of us had tears in our eyes."