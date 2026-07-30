Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji, Salim Khan honored

The Maharashtra government has announced special honors for the winners.

Mangeshkar will receive the Chitrapati V Shantaram Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar, while Khan will be honored with the Raj Kapoor Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar.

Mukerji has been selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, and Oak will be honored with the Chhatrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award.