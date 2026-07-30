Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji, Salim Khan honored
What's the story
The Maharashtra Government's Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs has announced the winners of the 2025 Maharashtra State Film Awards. The honorees include actor-director Prasad Oak, veteran music composer Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, and actor Rani Mukerji. The awards recognize their contributions to Indian cinema over decades.
Special awards
Special honors for the winners
The Maharashtra government has announced special honors for the winners.
Mangeshkar will receive the Chitrapati V Shantaram Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar, while Khan will be honored with the Raj Kapoor Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar.
Mukerji has been selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, and Oak will be honored with the Chhatrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award.
Award acceptance
Oak's heartfelt gratitude
Upon receiving the honor, Oak expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the jury members of the Maharashtra Government's Department of Cultural Affairs.
He said, "I grew up watching the works of V. Shantaram ji and learning from his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema."
"Receiving an award in his name is truly a moment of immense pride and joy for me," he added.
Past achievements
Khan and Mukerji's achievements
Khan, a legendary Bollywood screenplay writer, has numerous awards to his name. The Raj Kapoor Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar is another addition to his collection.
Notably, in 2014, he refused the Padma Shri, saying his contribution to cinema deserved a higher honor.
Meanwhile, Mukerji is an acclaimed actor who won her first National Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Recently seen in Mardaani 3, she will next feature in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Previous winners
Last year's awardees
Last year, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was awarded the Chhatrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award.
The honor came with a cash prize of ₹10L along with a memento, citation, and a commemorative silver medal.
Actor Mukta Barve received the Chhatrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award, which included a cash prize of ₹6L, a memento, citation, and a commemorative silver medal.