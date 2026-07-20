'Mithya' winning 3 National Awards is 'ultimate validation' for director
What's the story
Sumanth Bhat, the director of Mithya, has expressed his disbelief and joy at the film winning the National Award for Best Kannada Feature Film. He described this recognition as "the ultimate validation" for a young filmmaker. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "I feel elated that Mithya has won the National Award for Best Kannada Film... The National Award is the ultimate validation for a young filmmaker."
Producer's support
Bhat credits Rakshit Shetty for support
Bhat credited producer-actor Rakshit Shetty for supporting the film through Paramvah Studios.
He said, "The other wonderful aspect is that somebody like Rakshit Shetty had faith in me and in Mithya."
"This win encourages producers like Rakshit to continue backing new talent and gives the industry the confidence to invest in films like mine. It takes courage to back unconventional films."
Industry influence
'Rakshit's legacy will be of introducing talent'
Bhat believes that Shetty's legacy will go beyond his films.
He said, "I have always believed that Rakshit is not going to be remembered only for the films he has made. Years from now, he will also be remembered for the talent he has introduced to the industry."
"Awards like this ensure that many films like Mithya get made and that such stories are told."
Cast recognition
Celebrating the award-winning performances
Bhat also celebrated the performances recognized by the National Film Awards. He was especially delighted with Athish S. Shetty winning the Best Child Artist award and Roopashree Varkady winning Best Supporting Actress.
"It is very easy for understated performances to go unnoticed, so when someone recognizes the nuances and honesty that go into such a performance, it is truly wonderful," he said.
Director's reaction
Shetty's heartfelt note on 'Mithya' success
Reacting to the film's success, Shetty wrote a heartfelt note on social media.
"Dreams are beautiful. But watching a story you believed in, find its place in people's hearts and now in the history of Indian cinema, is something else entirely," he wrote.
Congratulating Bhat, Athish, Varkady and the entire Mithya team, he added, "Thank you for proving, once again, that stories told with honesty never go unnoticed."