Celebrities defy Cannes 2026 dress code banning nudity, big trains

Stewart, Keough flout Cannes dress code

Kristen Stewart grabbed attention in a sheer Chanel skirt set with nude-toned layers at her Full Phil photo call.

Riley Keough rocked a see-through Chanel cardigan and midi skirt, letting her lacy underwear peek through at the Histoires Paralleles premiere.

Marion Cotillard, Chloe Zhao, Bella Hadid, and Demi Moore also broke the rules with daring outfits, from visible underwear to dramatic flowing skirts, making this year's Cannes all about personal expression over protocol.