Celebrities defy Cannes 2026 dress code banning nudity, big trains
Cannes 2026 turned into a style showdown as celebrities pushed back against the festival's updated dress code.
The rules, meant to keep things "decency reasons" and hassle-free, banned nudity and big trains on gowns.
Still, stars showed up in bold looks that totally ignored the restrictions.
Stewart, Keough flout Cannes dress code
Kristen Stewart grabbed attention in a sheer Chanel skirt set with nude-toned layers at her Full Phil photo call.
Riley Keough rocked a see-through Chanel cardigan and midi skirt, letting her lacy underwear peek through at the Histoires Paralleles premiere.
Marion Cotillard, Chloe Zhao, Bella Hadid, and Demi Moore also broke the rules with daring outfits, from visible underwear to dramatic flowing skirts, making this year's Cannes all about personal expression over protocol.