Celebrity blogger Hilton hospitalized after TikTok livestreamed suicide attempt
Entertainment
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton (real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) was hospitalized in a nearby hospital in Florida after a suicide attempt that he live-streamed on TikTok.
He suffered serious injuries and is now under medical care, with care provided under Florida's Baker Act for mental health emergencies.
Family says Hilton serious but stable
Hilton's family says his condition is "serious but stable," and his three kids are staying with relatives to keep them safe.
His mom and sister are by his side at the hospital.
Meanwhile, TikTok deactivated and banned Hilton's account after the incident.