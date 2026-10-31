Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff file for divorce
What's the story
Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley (32) and her husband, Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff (42), have filed for divorce. The couple filed jointly on Friday at the New York Supreme Court, with Qualley listed as the plaintiff. They also submitted a settlement agreement that is currently under court processing. The news comes after Antonoff's solo attendance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding sparked separation rumors.
Speculation sparked
They reportedly separated in July
Antonoff's solo appearance at Swift and Kelce's wedding led to speculation about his relationship with Qualley.
The Bleachers frontman reportedly told other guests that he and Qualley were in a "tiff" as he "didn't want to put up a facade... when [he and Qualley were] having trouble."
On July 8, Page Six confirmed the couple's separation after nearly three years of marriage.
Separation details
'They're figuring this all out together'
A source told Page Six that the couple's separation wasn't due to any "dramatic reason," dismissing social media speculation of infidelity.
"They're figuring this all out together," the insider added. "For what it's worth, they've had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don't work."
The source also revealed that "communication was a challenge" for the pair, with Antonoff being particular about how he liked things done.
Breakup initiation
Qualley initiated the breakup?
Us Weekly later reported that Qualley initiated the breakup, citing "their busy schedules and distance" as contributing factors.
"They were still trying to work on the marriage a few months ago, but it ultimately wasn't working," the outlet reported.
"At some point, the rose-colored glasses came off for Margaret, and she felt she needed to take a step back."
Love story
Couple got engaged in Paris in May 2022
Qualley and Antonoff first started dating in the summer of 2021 after meeting at a party.
The producer had described their meeting as a "f-king Hallmark movie that doesn't seem believable."
In May 2022, it was revealed that Antonoff had proposed to Qualley in Paris.
The couple tied the knot in New Jersey in August 2023.
Post-split performances
Antonoff on performing songs written about his relationship with Qualley
In a recent interview with The Guardian, Antonoff spoke about performing songs written about his relationship with Qualley after their split.
His band, Bleachers, released an album called Everyone for Ten Minutes featuring several such tracks.
He said it was "really beautiful" to perform these songs and that he would rather "live through something publicly than even escape it privately."