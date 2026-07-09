Jack Antonoff-Margaret Qualley's 'rocky' relationship amid split after 3 years
What's the story
Music producer Jack Antonoff and actor Margaret Qualley have reportedly separated after almost three years of marriage. The news was confirmed by PEOPLE, which described their relationship as "rocky" from the beginning. An insider told the portal that they often argued due to her busy career and his late-night studio sessions. The couple is currently "figuring things out," per another source.
Relationship insight
'Communication was definitely a challenge'
A source told Page Six, "Jack could be very particular about how he liked things." "He'd often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn't always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight." "Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret."
Career conflicts
Their demanding careers
The couple's demanding careers seem to have played a significant role in their separation. Antonoff is currently on his Bleachers Forever tour, while Qualley is preparing for her upcoming horror film Possession. Their first big public appearance together was at the Critics's Choice Awards in March 2022. They got engaged in May 2022 and married in August 2023.
Social media silence
Qualley has deleted wedding pictures
Antonoff recently released a new single titled dirty wedding dress, which he wrote about their nuptials. The lyrics mention their New Jersey wedding in August 2023 and how they had to "board up all the windows and shoot out the drones" due to public interest. Meanwhile, Qualley has deleted wedding photos from her Instagram account but still follows Antonoff on the platform.