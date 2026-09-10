'Did not imagine...': Celina's emotional note for son on birthday
What's the story
Actor Celina Jaitly recently shared an emotional birthday message for her son, Arthur. The post comes amid her ongoing separation from husband Peter Haag and her legal battle over their children's custody. In the heartfelt note, Jaitly reflected on motherhood, the loss of her twin son Shamsher due to a congenital heart defect, and her desire to be with all three of her sons, Arthur, Winston, and Viraaj.
Birthday wishes
'How I wish I could hold you...'
The No Entry actor started her post with a touching birthday wish for Arthur.
She wrote, "Happy ninth, my darling Arthur. Mummy wishes you with a broken heart, but you are loved more than words can ever say."
"Last year, I did not imagine I would be wishing you on your 9th birthday from afar. How I wish I could hold you, kiss you & make your favourite pani puri today."
Emotional remembrance
'I hope you will go to your brother Shamsher's grave...'
The post included pictures from Arthur's life, including a heartbreaking photo of him at Shamsher's grave.
Jaitly wrote, "I hope you will go to your brother Shamsher's grave today, like we always did, & know that he is always watching over you."
"I pray to Ma Bagla Mukhi to bless you."
Separation details
'I miss hearing your voice & knowing about your day'
The post took a poignant turn as Jaitly addressed her separation from Haag, with whom she filed for divorce in November 2025 under the Domestic Violence Act.
She wrote, "I write to your daddy every day, asking to connect with you 3, but have not received a response."
"I miss hearing your voice & knowing about your day. Arranging that contact is for the grown-ups to work out. There is nothing you need to fix, my baby."
Absence explained
'I did not abandon you, my baby'
Jaitly also clarified her absence during Arthur's infancy, explaining that she had to care for her mother, who was in the last stages of cancer.
She wrote, "It broke me, Arthu, to be away from you when you were a newborn."
"I did not abandon you, my baby. My love for you was with you every moment."
The actor concluded with a promise to be there for her sons whenever they need her.