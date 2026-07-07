'Love boiled down to assets': Celina Jaitly advocates for prenups
What's the story
Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, who is currently embroiled in a divorce battle with her estranged husband Peter Haag, has urged women to sign prenuptial agreements. Speaking to India Today, she claimed that Haag forced her to transfer her assets during their marriage. "I would recommend girls, please do a prenup if you have assets of your own," she said.
Advice
'Keep your assets separate always'
Jaitly further advised women to keep their assets separate before marriage. "Please do a prenup before marrying. Keep your assets separate always," she said. "Because, you know, it all boiled down to assets. All the love, all the care, all the promises of togetherness...everything boiled down to an asset at the end of the day."
Legal battle
Divorce papers received as anniversary 'gift'
Jaitly revealed that she received the divorce papers from Haag as a "gift" on her 15th wedding anniversary. The notice, written in German, contained "weird" allegations against her and stated that their marriage had suffered an "irretrievable breakdown." She also claimed that Haag had her transfer properties worth ₹20 crore during a difficult phase of her life and later denied her access to her pre-marital assets.
Counter allegations
Ongoing legal battles
In November 2025, Jaitly filed a case against Haag under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She alleged continuous domestic violence and denial of access to her children despite a joint custody arrangement. In May this year, she received legal notices from Haag and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag, for making defamatory remarks during the ongoing divorce and child custody proceedings.
Career comeback
Jaitly's comeback film
Despite her personal troubles, Jaitly is set to make a comeback in Hindi cinema after years with Sister Nivedita. The film, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, is based on the life of Sister Nivedita (born Margaret Noble), one of Swami Vivekananda's most devoted disciples known for her contributions to education and women's empowerment.