Celina Jaitly faces defamation notices from estranged husband Peter Haag

In a fresh development in the ongoing legal dispute between actor Celina Jaitly and her estranged husband, Peter Haag , separate legal notices have been issued to the actor on behalf of Haag and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag. The notices, sent by law firm Semwal & Co., accuse Jaitly of making false and defamatory statements about Haag through interviews and social media posts during their matrimonial and custody dispute.

Legal proceedings Notice reveals child custody proceedings are ongoing The legal team of Semwal & Co. said that the ongoing matrimonial and child custody proceedings between Jaitly and Haag are currently underway in Austria. Despite these developments, the notices claim that public statements containing unverified allegations against Haag and his family have continued to circulate, causing further reputational harm, reported Hindustan Times.

Denial Family denies all allegations made against them The notices specifically respond to several allegations made against Haag in recent months. These include accusations of domestic violence, concealment of the children, emotional abuse, intimidation, harassment, alleged brainwashing of the children, and claims concerning religion and radicalization. The family has categorically denied these allegations. They claim the public allegations have unfairly harmed their reputation and impacted the ongoing legal proceedings in Austria.

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Demands Demands made in the notice The notices seek the withdrawal of content alleged to be defamatory and request that no further public remarks be made regarding the ongoing proceedings or the children involved. They also call for a formal clarification and apology, while urging media outlets and online platforms to refrain from publishing or promoting unverified claims related to the dispute.

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Legal action Legal action likely if demands not met The notices further warn that failure to comply with the demands could result in both civil and criminal proceedings, with the family seeking remedies that may include monetary damages, compensation, and court-issued injunctions. They further contend that the alleged conduct amounts to defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and interference with judicial proceedings through prejudicial public commentary.