'Children are being...brainwashed': Celina pens emotional note amid divorce battle
What's the story
Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag. In a recent emotional post on social media, she revealed that she is being denied access to their three children: twins Winston and Viraaj (born in 2012) and Arthur (born in 2017). They lost Arthur's twin, Shamsher, to a heart condition. The couple got married in 2010.
Allegations
Actor claims children are being 'brainwashed' against her
In her post, written on Mother's Day, Jaitly claimed that her children have been moved to an undisclosed location and are being "brainwashed" against her by Haag and his father. She wrote, "Despite joint custody arrangements & subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently denied communication with my 3 children." "My children have been moved to an undisclosed location & are being brainwashed & radicalized against their mother & her faith in Hinduism."
Emotional turmoil
Emotional turmoil over separation from kids
Jaitly also shared her emotional turmoil over being separated from her children. She wrote, "I lost my children the day I chose to leave Austria to protect my dignity, my children, & my brother." "In the early hours of the morning, with the help of neighbors, I quietly escaped what I had experienced as systematic oppression, isolation, emotional abuse, humiliation and fear."
Legal proceedings
Legal proceedings in India to access her home
Jaitly also revealed that she has filed legal proceedings in India to access her home, which she purchased in 2004. "I now return to India to fight for my children, my dignity, truth & justice." "Today, I am left with a broken heart...& a place beside my departed son's grave where I cry, pray & gather strength. This...is Mother's Day for me." Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Haag due to his alleged non-cooperation in the investigation.