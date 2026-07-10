CBFC clears Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' after months: Here's what changed

Film modifications

Multiple edits were made to the film

One of the major changes involved the removal of the term TVK from a dialogue at 110:23 minutes, which mentioned "Ambedkar sattam... to... TVK sattam." The reference to TVK was removed from both audio and visuals without altering the runtime. Other modifications included muting multiple words such as Bhagavatham, Ranganathar, cuss words, and OM, deletion of a "New India" reference, and alteration of visuals showing an Indian flag falling on the ground.