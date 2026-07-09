Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' might finally release on July 24
What's the story
The long-awaited release of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's film Jana Nayagan may finally happen on July 24, according to a post by Canadian distributor York Cinemas. The post read, "Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan. Canada Release by York Cinemas. Igniting screens from July 24." This post has once again ignited hope among Thalapathy fans.
Certification update
'Jana Nayagam' gets CBFC nod
The Jana Nayagam team has reportedly completed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) process after a seven-month delay. Apparently, the suggested modifications have been incorporated, and the censor certificate is expected to be issued by Friday. This paves the way for an official announcement regarding the film's release date.
Release speculation
Release date yet to be confirmed by KVN Productions
Despite July 24 (a Friday) being the most likely date for the film's release, there is a possibility that it could be released a day earlier on July 23 (Thursday). However, these dates are yet to be confirmed by KVN Productions. The film was initially slated for a January 9 release but was delayed due to an unprecedented certification delay after being submitted to CBFC in December 2025.
Production hurdles
Controversies surrounding the film's certification process
The film's certification process was delayed when a member of the examining committee allegedly filed a complaint that certain scenes could hurt public sentiments. The situation worsened in April when a high-definition copy of Jana Nayagan was leaked online before it could be certified. Police arrested several people, including a freelance film editor, in connection with this leak.
Political implications
Speculations about 'Jana Nayagan's release ahead of elections
There were speculations that Jana Nayagan's release could benefit Vijay if it was released before the Tamil Nadu elections scheduled in April. The film was marketed as Vijay's last film before he entered politics. Producer Venkat K. Narayana had earlier expressed optimism that the film would soon receive its censor certificate.