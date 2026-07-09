Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' might finally release on July 24

Release speculation

Release date yet to be confirmed by KVN Productions

Despite July 24 (a Friday) being the most likely date for the film's release, there is a possibility that it could be released a day earlier on July 23 (Thursday). However, these dates are yet to be confirmed by KVN Productions. The film was initially slated for a January 9 release but was delayed due to an unprecedented certification delay after being submitted to CBFC in December 2025.