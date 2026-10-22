Chaar Diwaari submits 3 'Parvana' tracks for Grammy consideration
Entertainment
Chaar Diwaari, an indie artist from India, just put three of his songs from the Parvana EP up for Grammy consideration.
The tracks, Iss Tarah (with Sonu Nigam), Banda Kaam Ka (with Sanjith Hegde), and Aashiqana (featuring Indian Ocean and GINI) have been submitted for consideration in several categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance.
All submissions are under Universal Music India.
'Parvana' ep explores love and obsession
The Parvana EP is built around the moth-to-flame metaphor, exploring themes of love and obsession in a fresh way.
Chaar Diwaari blends electronic, hip-hop, and Indian sounds to create something unique, showing off both his storytelling style and the collaborative energy of India's indie music scene.