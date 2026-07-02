Chadha backs Mirza after trolls slam son's comment and car

Chadha cites Mirza's green ventures

Chadha pointed out on X that Mirza actually walks the talk: she's involved with a bamboo paper company and a startup making sunglasses from recycled plastic.

Chadha also mentioned Mirza's upcoming climate film and shared how Dia once gifted her 1,100 trees after Dia's wedding in 2020, inspiring Richa to do the same.

As Chadha put it: "Those who want to do good in the world, do so at a great personal cost. So please discourage them, troll them properly from that super comfy armchair."