Chadha lauds Dutt on Instagram, hails 'Dhurandhar 2' worldwide Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

AAP leader Raghav Chadha just gave a big shout-out to Sanjay Dutt for his standout role in the international smash Dhurandhar 2.

Sharing a friendly Instagram post with Dutt, Chadha wrote, "Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt. So good to see all the love coming your way for 'Dhurandhar.' The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn't be more deserved. Always rooting for you!"

The movie is making waves worldwide and is set to challenge Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office.