Chadha took acting break after childbirth, citing heavy health toll

Richa Chadha, last seen in Heeramandi, took a break from acting after welcoming her daughter Zuneyra in July 2024.

She shared that childbirth took a real toll on her health: "And it really took a toll on my body. I had to rest. I had to take vitamins. I couldn't work because I had a natural delivery and I had lost a lot of blood. It took me a long time to recover, health-wise. My brain was foggy."

Even during her break, she stayed busy behind the scenes with film production and an OTT project.