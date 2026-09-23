Chadha took acting break after childbirth, citing heavy health toll
Richa Chadha, last seen in Heeramandi, took a break from acting after welcoming her daughter Zuneyra in July 2024.
She shared that childbirth took a real toll on her health: "And it really took a toll on my body. I had to rest. I had to take vitamins. I couldn't work because I had a natural delivery and I had lost a lot of blood. It took me a long time to recover, health-wise. My brain was foggy."
Even during her break, she stayed busy behind the scenes with film production and an OTT project.
Chadha create write produce host 'Musafiri'
Now, Richa's gearing up for her comeback as she's all geared up to get back into the acting game, with Musafiri, a nonfiction show she's creating, writing, producing, and hosting.
Inspired by her postpartum journey and love for Mumbai, Richa said, "The writing needs to be better. Women writing women is better than men writing their version of progressive women. Khaali daaru ki bottle pakda dete hai!"