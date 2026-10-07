Chadha's 'Musafiri' charts Mumbai's banking role and cotton boom
Entertainment
Richa Chadha is out with Musafiri, a travel show that dives into Mumbai's lesser-known side: think its surprising role in global banking and how the city boomed during the American Civil War thanks to cotton.
The series promises fresh takes on why Mumbai became such a major trade hub, beyond the usual tourist spots.
Chadha spotlights Mumbai communities in 'Musafiri'
As a new mom and longtime Mumbaikar, Chadha uses Musafiri to spotlight the city's diverse communities, from Bohri Muslims to Parsis, and its vibrant work culture and nightlife.
What started as book research turned into this weekly YouTube series that captures Mumbai's real energy while reflecting on sustainability and what makes city life tick.