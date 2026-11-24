Chaitanya and Chaudhary's 'Vrushakarma' reportedly gets UA, December 4 release
Vrushakarma, the new supernatural adventure starring Naga Chaitanya and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is set to hit theaters on December 4.
The film has also reportedly received a UA certification and is expected to have a runtime of 3 hours and 5 minutes, so get ready for an epic watch.
Chaitanya plays rugged adventurer in 'Vrushakarma'
Chaitanya takes on a rugged adventurer role in a world packed with supernatural twists and big action scenes.
The poster teases his intense look, while Meenakshi lights up the drama with a red flare.
The latest song, Chalo Padhave, shows off some heartfelt moments with child actor Kiara Khanna.
Behind the scenes, Karthik Varma Dandu directs, Ragul D Herian handles cinematography, and Ajaneesh Loknath brings the music.