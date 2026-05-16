Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma' finishes Rajasthan palace filming mixing mythology and supernatural

'Vrushakarma' postproduction heavy on CGI

Postproduction is in full swing, with lots of CGI work to bring the story's epic scale to life.

Chaitanya, who plays treasure hunter Arjun, calls it a fresh departure for Telugu cinema.

The movie is about 90% done and aiming for a release between August and October.

Expect some Hollywood-style adventure vibes and music by Ajaneesh Loknath.