Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma' finishes Rajasthan palace filming mixing mythology and supernatural
Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya's next film, Vrushakarma, has finished filming key scenes at Rajasthan's iconic palaces.
Directed by Karthik Dandu, this adventure thriller mixes mythology with supernatural twists.
Fans got a sneak peek through behind-the-scenes photos featuring Chaitanya and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
'Vrushakarma' postproduction heavy on CGI
Postproduction is in full swing, with lots of CGI work to bring the story's epic scale to life.
Chaitanya, who plays treasure hunter Arjun, calls it a fresh departure for Telugu cinema.
The movie is about 90% done and aiming for a release between August and October.
Expect some Hollywood-style adventure vibes and music by Ajaneesh Loknath.