Chakraborty: 'Love & War' sets were like painting, visually stunning
Subrata Chakraborty, who shares his duties of production design with Amit Ray for Love & War, says building the film's sets with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali felt "like painting."
They focused on making every detail visually stunning.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this highly anticipated movie hits theaters January 21, 2027.
Chakraborty credits Bhansali's vision
This marks Chakraborty's fourth time teaming up with Bhansali (after Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar).
He credits Bhansali's unique vision and deep script discussions for inspiring such grand designs.
Promising a true visual treat, Chakraborty adds, "It was like painting on the sets. That is what Bhansali aims for."
With Kapoor fresh off Ramayana: Part 1, excitement is running high for this release.