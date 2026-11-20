This marks Chakraborty's fourth time teaming up with Bhansali (after Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar).

He credits Bhansali's unique vision and deep script discussions for inspiring such grand designs.

Promising a true visual treat, Chakraborty adds, "It was like painting on the sets. That is what Bhansali aims for."

With Kapoor fresh off Ramayana: Part 1, excitement is running high for this release.