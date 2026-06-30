Chalamet and Gomez headline animated 'Not Alone' April 16 release
Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez are teaming up for Not Alone, an animated rom-com with a sci-fi twist, landing in theaters April 16, 2027.
The teaser (dropped on the eve of Minions and Monsters) starts with a heartfelt young love story set to David Bowie before shifting gears with some quirky alien comedy.
'Not Alone' voices include Goldstein Brydon
Chalamet and Gomez voice humans who cross paths with three aliens, Dunk, Welly, and Shirm, after the trio arrives while running from a cosmic villain (voiced by Brett Goldstein).
The aliens mistake Earth's spacecraft for help and seek out its creators.
With voices from Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan, and Jamie Demetriou as the aliens, plus direction from Illumination veterans Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan del Val, Not Alone promises a fun mix of feels and laughs.