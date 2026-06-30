Chalamet and Gomez headline animated 'Not Alone' April 16 release

'Not Alone' voices include Goldstein Brydon

Chalamet and Gomez voice humans who cross paths with three aliens, Dunk, Welly, and Shirm, after the trio arrives while running from a cosmic villain (voiced by Brett Goldstein).

The aliens mistake Earth's spacecraft for help and seek out its creators.

With voices from Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan, and Jamie Demetriou as the aliens, plus direction from Illumination veterans Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan del Val, Not Alone promises a fun mix of feels and laughs.