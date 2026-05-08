Chamberlain and Harlow revive viral chemistry at Met Gala
Entertainment
Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow brought back their iconic chemistry at the 2026 Met Gala on May 4.
Their red carpet banter (complete with playful "I do love you, too." and "Wait, I love you!" reminded everyone why their 2022 interview went viral (yep, it's still racking up millions of views).
Fans couldn't get enough of their genuine vibe.
Chamberlain denies dating rumors, moments trend
Even though Emma has shut down dating rumors, her moments with Jack keep trending as fan-favorite highlights.
Jack called their first exchange "That's like a piece art, because there's so many ways to interpret that," while Emma summed it up as "That's sweet. I love it!"
Honestly, it's the kind of friendship energy people love to see on the red carpet.