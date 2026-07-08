Chamola defends Shinde over 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' admission
After Shilpa Shinde admitted on a podcast earlier this year to making false sexual harassment allegations against her Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer in 2017, Akanksha Chamola spoke up in her defense.
Chamola suggested that while she doesn't support what Shinde did, it's tough to judge without knowing the pressure behind the scenes, saying Shinde may have felt "helpless" and cornered by industry power dynamics.
Shinde's confession sparks backlash
Shinde's confession, first revealed on a podcast earlier this year, sparked huge backlash, especially since she said serious allegations were needed just to get an FIR registered.
Despite the controversy and public criticism, Shinde continues to work with the same producer, raising questions about how tough it can be for actors to stand up against powerful figures in the industry.