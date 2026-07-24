Chamola prefers dog over Khanna in 'Lock Upp' episode
Entertainment
On the July 23 episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola surprised everyone by saying she'd rather see her pet dog than her estranged husband, Gaurav Khanna.
Chatting with housemates, she shared that "my comfort" mattered most to her right now.
Chamola reveals bisexuality amid separation
Chamola and Khanna have been living apart for a year and are in the middle of divorce proceedings due to different life goals, though they remain cordial.
She also opened up about being bisexual and dating women before marrying Khanna.
Even after choosing her own comfort, she got emotional when Khanna made a surprise visit, showing just how complex things can get on reality TV.