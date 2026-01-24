'Champion' drops on Netflix January 29, 2026
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? Champion, the Telugu sports action drama starring Roshan Meka and directed by National Award-winner Pradeep Advaitham, is coming to Netflix on January 29.
The film hit cinemas last month and brings together a big cast including Anaswara Rajan, Kay Kay Menon, and Ranvir Shorey.
Where can you watch it?
Netflix will stream Champion in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam—so you can catch it in your preferred language.
The movie will land on OTT just five weeks after its theatrical run in an early OTT release to reach more viewers.
Quick heads-up
Despite its star power and major production team, Champion earned ₹17 crore worldwide against a ₹45 crore budget—but if you love sports dramas or ensemble casts, it might still be worth a watch.