'Chand Mera Dil' Bharatanatyam Hip Hop Locking criticized, father defends

'Chand Mera Dil' ₹21.21cr Panday positivity

Despite the controversy, Chand Mera Dil pulled in ₹21.21 crore during its first week.

In a chat with Filmfare, she shared how she handles online trolling by curating her social feeds and championing positivity through her initiative So Positive.

She encourages everyone to focus on meaningful content that brings joy and creates meaningful experiences.