'Chand Mera Dil' Bharatanatyam Hip Hop Locking criticized, father defends
Entertainment
Ananya Panday's film Chand Mera Dil stirred up debate after a dance sequence mixed Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking.
Many online critics and dance experts felt it disrespected the classical form, but her father Chunky Panday explained it was just an experimental fusion like you'd see at college events, not a traditional recital.
'Chand Mera Dil' ₹21.21cr Panday positivity
Despite the controversy, Chand Mera Dil pulled in ₹21.21 crore during its first week.
In a chat with Filmfare, she shared how she handles online trolling by curating her social feeds and championing positivity through her initiative So Positive.
She encourages everyone to focus on meaningful content that brings joy and creates meaningful experiences.