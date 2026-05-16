'Chand Mera Dil' opening day tickets from ₹149 to ₹199
Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, hits theaters on May 22, and there's a sweet deal for opening day.
Regular seats are just ₹149 before 5pm and ₹199 after, making it super affordable to catch showtimes before 5pm.
The offer doesn't include recliners or luxury screens, but it's perfect if you're looking for a budget-friendly movie outing.
'Chand Mera Dil' targets under 25s
Aimed squarely at college students and anyone under 25, Chand Mera Dil tells a heartfelt campus love story between Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya Panday), directed by Vivek Soni.
Dharma Productions is hoping to recreate last year's Saiyaara buzz, so if you want in on the excitement (and cheap tickets), opening day is your best bet!
From May 23, theaters are set to charge regular weekend rates.