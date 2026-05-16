'Chand Mera Dil' opening day tickets from ₹149 to ₹199

'Chand Mera Dil' targets under 25s

Aimed squarely at college students and anyone under 25, Chand Mera Dil tells a heartfelt campus love story between Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya Panday), directed by Vivek Soni.

Dharma Productions is hoping to recreate last year's Saiyaara buzz, so if you want in on the excitement (and cheap tickets), opening day is your best bet!

From May 23, theaters are set to charge regular weekend rates.