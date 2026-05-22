'Chand Mera Dil' posts 2L advance bookings, features CBFC-reviewed changes
Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, hit theaters today, but started off with modest advance bookings, about ₹2 lakh from 402 shows and over 32,000 tickets sold in major cinema chains.
Directed by Vivek Soni, the film grabbed attention for some last-minute changes after a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) review.
'Chand Mera Dil' adds 8 scenes
After the CBFC cleared the film on May 8, eight new scenes were added, bumping up its runtime to nearly 146 minutes.
To attract more viewers on opening day, tickets were priced at ₹149 for shows before 5pm.
Still, some theaters were late to activate advance bookings.
Panday and Lakshya 1st onscreen pairing
This is the first time Panday and Lakshya are sharing screen space.
Despite slow early numbers, this is the first time Panday and Lakshya are sharing screen space.