'Chand Tara' trailer spotlights Hyderabad's Qutub Shahi heritage at Cannes Entertainment May 17, 2026

Hyderabad's Qutub Shahi heritage is stepping onto the global stage, as the trailer for Chand Tara gets a special screening at Cannes on May 18.

The film dives into the story of Taramati and Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah, weaving in classic poetry from Quli Qutub Shah like Piya Baaj Piyaala.

It's a proud moment for Hyderabad and Telangana to see their history celebrated internationally.