'Chand Tara' trailer spotlights Hyderabad's Qutub Shahi heritage at Cannes
Hyderabad's Qutub Shahi heritage is stepping onto the global stage, as the trailer for Chand Tara gets a special screening at Cannes on May 18.
The film dives into the story of Taramati and Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah, weaving in classic poetry from Quli Qutub Shah like Piya Baaj Piyaala.
It's a proud moment for Hyderabad and Telangana to see their history celebrated internationally.
Baig and Srivastava lead 'Chand Tara'
Baig stars as Sultan Abdullah, with Ranjana Srivastava playing Taramati. The cast includes big names like Anupam Kher and Mohan Agashe, plus local talent from Hyderabad.
Music is by Karthik Ilaiyaraaja, with Lucky Ali and Vasundhara Das lending their voices. The film's authentic costumes come from Vinita Pittie.
Recognized by India's National Film Development Corporation, Chand Tara has earned praise for its poetic storytelling and vibrant performances, making this Cannes showcase a milestone for Indian cinema.