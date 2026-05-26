Chandigarh police file FIR against 'Dhurandhar' designer Johray over assault
Entertainment
Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against Saini S Johray, the production designer for Dhurandhar.
A woman alleges Johray called her to a five-star hotel, assaulted her, and confined her. She also claims her drink was spiked, leading to health issues.
Case surfaces, Johray secures anticipatory bail
The case surfaced late Monday evening and is now under police investigation.
Although officers moved to arrest Johray after the FIR, he secured anticipatory bail from a district court before any arrest could happen.