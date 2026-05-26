Chandigarh police file FIR against 'Dhurandhar' designer Johray over assault Entertainment May 26, 2026

Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against Saini S Johray, the production designer for Dhurandhar.

A woman alleges Johray called her to a five-star hotel, assaulted her, and confined her. She also claims her drink was spiked, leading to health issues.