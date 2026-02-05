Chandrahas in legal trouble over threat to journalist
Entertainment
Actor Chandrahas has landed in legal trouble after journalist Ashok Kumar accused him of making threats.
The issue started when Kumar called out Chandrahas on social media for singing a song with obscene lyrics at a film event, which upset both the public and media.
Police are investigating the complaint
Kumar, who works with a local news channel, posted a video criticizing Chandrahas for using inappropriate language in front of families.
After this, Chandrahas allegedly responded with an Instagram threat.
Police are now investigating the complaint and gathering evidence, while the incident has sparked fresh conversations about how public figures should behave at events.