Chandran defends Panday over 'Chand Mera Dil' Bharatanatyam choreography
Entertainment
Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil sparked criticism for allegedly disrespecting the classical style.
Sudha Chandran, a respected Bharatanatyam dancer, stepped in to defend Panday, saying she just followed the choreography and shouldn't be blamed.
Chandran warns against caricaturing classical dance
Chandran told FilmiBeat, "In the name of modernity... don't make it a caricature," reminding everyone that traditional art forms have their own protocols and emotional value.
She urged choreographers to represent classical dance properly and not put untrained actors in tough spots.
'Chand Mera Dil' receives mixed reviews
The film, starring Panday and Lakshya and released under Dharma Productions, got mixed reviews from viewers and critics despite its intense love story premise.