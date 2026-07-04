Chandrashekar announces 'America America 2' starring Bhandari Ambaar Srivastava
The beloved 1997 Kannada film America America is getting a spiritual sequel, America America 2.
This time, Nirup Bhandari, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Shanvi Srivastava lead the cast.
Inspired by Sahana Vijaykumar's novel, director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar shared that the new movie picks up on the original's themes but tells a different story, so you don't need to have seen the first one to jump in.
'America America 2' composer Murthy returns
Mano Murthy returns as music composer, keeping some of that classic vibe alive.
The original was a big deal, it was the first Kannada film released in the US back in 1997 and ran for a whole year in Karnataka theaters.
With its focus on love, identity, and chasing dreams abroad (yep, part of it is set in San Francisco), this sequel aims to bring those cultural conversations back for today's audience.