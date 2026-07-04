Chandrashekar announces 'America America 2' starring Bhandari Ambaar Srivastava

'America America 2' composer Murthy returns

Mano Murthy returns as music composer, keeping some of that classic vibe alive.

The original was a big deal, it was the first Kannada film released in the US back in 1997 and ran for a whole year in Karnataka theaters.

With its focus on love, identity, and chasing dreams abroad (yep, part of it is set in San Francisco), this sequel aims to bring those cultural conversations back for today's audience.