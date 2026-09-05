Channa joins 'Asur 3' with Warsi and Sobti on JioHotstar
Entertainment
Ahsaas Channa (from Girls Hostel and Kota Factory) is now part of Asur 3's season three lineup, joining familiar faces like Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.
The new season will stream on JioHotstar in mid-2027.
Channa called working with the cast "surreal" and promised even more intensity this time.
Shukla directs 'Asur 3' with Varma
Season three is switching things up behind the scenes. Gaurav Shukla (writer of earlier seasons) steps in as director and producer, alongside ad filmmaker Shwetabh Varma.
Oni Sen, who directed previous seasons, has moved on.
Filming started recently and wraps up by December.