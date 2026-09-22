'F---in hilarious': Channing Tatum denies having a 'burner' Instagram account
What's the story
Actor Channing Tatum has denied rumors that he owns an Instagram account that has been commenting on his ex-fiancée Zoe Kravitz and her new fiancé Harry Styles. The speculation started after the account @bidness_nonya left comments on posts about Kravitz and Styles. Responding to the rumors, Tatum said on his Instagram Stories, "Yo i truly can't believe yall think this is what I'm doing with my free time (sic)," calling the situation "F---in hilarious."
Response
Tatum's dating history
Tatum further questioned why he would follow a "burner" account if he didn't want people to connect him to it.
He added, "But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum."
The actor and Kravitz started dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023 before calling off their engagement and splitting in October 2024 after three years together.
New beginnings
Kravitz and Styles's relationship timeline
Kravitz has since moved on with Styles.
PEOPLE confirmed that the couple got engaged in April 2026 and had shared the news with "a small circle," with the Batman actor showing off her ring to friends.
The account @bidness_nonya, which now appears to be inactive, had left comments like "Just here for the hate" on posts about Kravitz and Styles's relationship. And X users circulated screenshots where it appeared that Tatum was following the account.