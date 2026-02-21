Channing Tatum's buzz cut gets mixed reactions; 'grow your hair'
Channing Tatum showed up at the Berlin premiere of his new film Josephine with a fresh buzz cut and clean-shaven face, swapping his usual look for something bold.
Fans had mixed feelings—some loved the change, while others were quick to ask him to "grow your hair back, please."
'You both look like royalty'
Reactions online ranged from surprise—one fan wrote, "EXCUSE ME??"—to admiration, with another saying he and co-star Gemma Chan looked "looking like royalty."
Not everyone was sold though, as one commenter urged, "grow your hair back, please."
Meanwhile, about 'Josephine'
While Tatum's hair got plenty of attention, Josephine is stealing the spotlight.
The film is currently making the rounds on the festival circuit and screened at the Berlinale in February 2026.
It stars Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan as the parents of an eight-year-old girl traumatized by a crime she witnessed—and it's now screening at Berlinale.