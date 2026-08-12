'Raaka': Did Deepika, other leading women's roles get leaked?
What's the story
The much-awaited film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, has reportedly suffered a big leak. According to reports by India Today and Always Bollywood, Deepika Padukone will play a pregnant woman fighting for survival in the Puranic Vedic era in the film. Further, character details of Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have also come out.
Character details
Deepika Padukone
Padukone, who is currently in her third trimester, will reportedly play a pregnant woman fighting for survival in Raaka.
Her character will be set in the Puranic Vedic era within the film's expansive universe.
It is unclear if her pregnancy was written into the script at a later date or if it coincided with her character's arc.
The movie was earlier reported to be set across two timelines.
Supporting characters
Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna
Kapoor will reportedly play a tribal queen, a powerful figure who is deeply connected to the tribal world explored in Raaka. Her character could be an important part of the story surrounding Arjun's character.
Meanwhile, Mandanna will play a guide and protector whose journey closely intersects with Padukone's character. She is said to help Padukone's pregnant protagonist navigate Raaka's dangerous world and become instrumental in her survival fight.
Film details
About 'Raaka' and its release date
Raaka, directed by Atlee and headlined by Arjun, is one of the most ambitious upcoming Indian films.
The film is slated for a December 2027 release, although an exact release date has not yet been confirmed. It is likely to be a two-parter.
Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur is also part of the film's ensemble cast and will reportedly feature in its contemporary storyline opposite Arjun.