Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' opens ₹51cr, totals ₹192.91cr in India Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Peddi, the new Telugu film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, kicked off with a huge ₹51 crore opening and ₹18.5 crore from premieres. By its eighth day (June 11), it collected a solid ₹192.91 crore in India.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie launched on June 4, but after a strong weekend, its daily earnings have been dropping.