Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' opens ₹51cr, totals ₹192.91cr in India
Entertainment
Peddi, the new Telugu film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, kicked off with a huge ₹51 crore opening and ₹18.5 crore from premieres. By its eighth day (June 11), it collected a solid ₹192.91 crore in India.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie launched on June 4, but after a strong weekend, its daily earnings have been dropping.
'Peddi' biggest South Indian hit 2026
Even though Peddi hasn't crossed the ₹200 crore mark yet, it's officially the biggest Telugu (and South Indian) hit of 2026, beating out Karuppu and Charan's own Game Changer.
Still, it's got a long way to go before matching RRR's massive ₹500 crore eight-day run.