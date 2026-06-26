Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' posts 14.3% jump to ₹333.78cr
Entertainment
Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is still going strong at the box office. The film just saw a 14.3% jump in earnings on Thursday, pushing its global total to ₹333.78 crore.
With ₹280.88 crore earned in India and another ₹52.90 crore from overseas, Peddi is proving to be a major hit even after three weeks.
Day 22 'Peddi' 1,308 India screenings
Even in its fourth week, Peddi continues to pull audiences with steady show numbers: 1,308 screenings across India on day 22.
The Telugu version registered an overall occupancy of 19.65% on Thursday, showing fans are sticking around for this blockbuster run.